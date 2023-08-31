Coudersport, Pa. — A man fired a gun twice before attempting to enter a bar with the weapon, police said.
Richard Jerry Hurst, 57, of Coudersport, was turned away on Aug. 18 just after 1 a.m. when patrons talked him down, Sergeant William Wenzel of the Coudersport Borough Police said. Hurst fired the weapon twice while inside his vehicle, Wenzel added.
A witness met Hurst at the bottom of steps leading into Vinnie’s bar, according to the complaint. The two spoke while Hurst held the weapon, described as a revolver, in his right hand, the witness said.
Hurst was charged with first-degree felony possession of a firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, and reckless endangering another person. He is being held at the Potter County Prison on $50,000 monetary bail.
Hurst is scheduled to appear before Judge James Hawkins on Sept. 26 for a preliminary hearing.