Coudersport, Pa. — A man fired a gun twice before attempting to enter a bar with the weapon, police said.

Richard Jerry Hurst, 57, of Coudersport, was turned away on Aug. 18 just after 1 a.m. when patrons talked him down, Sergeant William Wenzel of the Coudersport Borough Police said. Hurst fired the weapon twice while inside his vehicle, Wenzel added.

A witness met Hurst at the bottom of steps leading into Vinnie’s bar, according to the complaint. The two spoke while Hurst held the weapon, described as a revolver, in his right hand, the witness said.

Hurst was charged with first-degree felony possession of a firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, and reckless endangering another person. He is being held at the Potter County Prison on $50,000 monetary bail.

Hurst is scheduled to appear before Judge James Hawkins on Sept. 26 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

