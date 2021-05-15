Muncy, Pa. -- State police at Montoursville allege that a Montoursville man patronized a prostitute at a local motel.

Kevin S. Hamilton, 58, is scheduled for a May 28 preliminary hearing on one misdemeanor charge of patronizing prostitutes.

A state trooper claims that Hamilton told them he paid Angela Burns, 38, $100 for oral sex at the White Deer Motel, U.S. Highway 15, Clinton Township, on March 9.

According to the criminal complaint, Hamilton hired Burns through a "skip the games" website.

Police said motel staff noticed a number of visitors coming and going from a particular room; when yet another visitor went to the room, staff copied down the license plate.

The plate was registered to Hamilton, who allegedly admitted during a police interview on March 9 to paying Burns for sex.

