Bloomsburg, Pa. — A man who was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation allegedly tried to wrestle a gun from a police officer while escaping from doctors and staff.

After police took him into custody after the tussle, 54-year-old Steven Dale Persinger admitted it hadn't been a good idea to grab for gun.

"I'm sorry," Persinger reportedly told police. "That wasn't very smart. I shouldn't have done that."

Bloomsburg Sgt. Len Rogutski was called to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, 549 E. Fair St., on March 12 at midnight to help with an escaped patient, charges say. Persinger had been brought to the hospital earlier, following a DUI arrest, because he had threatened to harm himself, Rogutski said.

While staff were evaluating Persinger for involuntary commitment to the hospital's psychiatric ward, he walked out of the hospital and sat on a bench outside. When Rogustki arrived, Persinger was surrounded by staff and security trying to persuade him to return to the hospital.

Persinger said he was getting "fresh air" but when Rogutski suggested he go back inside, Persinger took a fighting stance, court papers say. He allegedly asked Rogutski, 'Are you going to pull it or am I?" while looking at Rogutski's holstered pistol.

Persinger then lunged for the firearm, getting his hand on top of the holster before he was tackled to the ground, charges say. Persinger reportedly apologized, telling Rogutski he "shouldn't have done that."

Persinger, Shuman Street, Catawissa, was charged with attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer.

