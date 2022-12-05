Eagles Mere, Pa. — Paramedics were forced to stop an ambulance on the side of a road and call police when a patient became aggressive.

Just before stopping the vehicle, Thomas Paul Charmley removed wrist restraints and grabbed one of the paramedics inside the ambulance. A struggle ensued before the 55-year-old Charmely let go of the woman, police said.

Earlier in the night, a concerned relative of Charmley’s called 911 to report a possible stroke. The relative said Charmely had been drinking and shooting guns all day, according to the witness.

There were concerns from the relative Charmley drank too much while on medication, police said. Charmley ran out of the residence at one point and fell to the ground, striking his head.

Cuts and scrapes were observed on Charmley’s ankles, hands, and head, according to the affidavit. Charmley returned to the home after the fall, going into the bedroom and sitting on the bed.

Corporal Michael Blessing gave several verbal commands to Charmley, who ignored them before falling off the bed onto the ground. Troopers and Muncy Valley EMS, who arrived at the home, were able to get Charmley awake.

Authorities assisted Charmley onto a stretcher where staff sedated him and attempted to restrain him. Charmley struggled initially, but appeared calm enough for EMS to prep the ambulance for transport to UPMC Williamsport. Blessing and his partner were cleared from the scene and Charmley was driven away in the ambulance before the assault.

Charmley was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct. Charmley incarcerated at the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.

He is scheduled to appear before Judge Jennifer Vandine on Dec. 12 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

