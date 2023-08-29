Williamsport, Pa. — An out-of-control patient reportedly threatened nurses and attacked a hospital police officer last month.

Ryan Lucio Hernandez, 18, was handcuffed to a chair when Williamsport Police Officer Michael Corter arrived at UPMC Williamsport Divine Providence Hospital the afternoon of July 7.

Staff told Corter the angry teen had forced his way into a secure nurse's station and began threatening them around 12:45 p.m. They called for help from the hospital's police unit, and the officer that responded said Hernandez allegedly charged at him,

The officer shoved Hernandez back and he charged again, this time punching the officer in the side of the head, arrest papers say. During the melee, one of the nurses was scratched and another was kicked, Corter noted.

Hernandez, West Water Street, was charged with aggravated and simple assault, along with harassment.

