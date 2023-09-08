State College, Pa. — Pat’s King of Steaks, the shop known for creating the iconic Philly cheesesteak, is planning to open a new location in State College.

Frank Olivieri is partnering with Philly restaurant owner Rob Wasserman to open what is described as a “Penn State location," according to Philadelphia Magazine. Wasserman already has a connection to the State College area as the owner of Snap Custom Pizza and Big Dean’s Hot Chicken, both located in State College.

Olivieri, a South Philadelphia resident, is the grandson of Harry Olivieri and the grandnephew of Pat Olivieri, the two who created Philadelphia’s most famous sandwich in the 1930s.

The State College location could open doors for more Pat’s shops around the country.

“If it works out well, we plan on opening throughout the country,” Olivieri told the magazine.

The Pat’s Steaks at Penn State will reportedly be a standalone store.

"By opening these the way we are, it allows me to keep an eye on the shops more than I could if they were franchises. Franchises come with all sorts of rules and regulations. And you lose some control," Olivieri told the magazine.

