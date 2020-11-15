Oval, Pa. – The passenger in a vehicle that allegedly fled police last night is in serious condition, state police at Montoursville Corporal Matthew Brown indicated.

"The vehicle hit a tree head on. The passenger was life flighted with suspected major injuries. We don't know the extent but they're pretty extensive," Brown said.

The passenger was Life Flighted to Geisinger and the driver was there by ambulance.

"As of now, there's no update on their condition. I spoke with the passenger's parents. They don't have any updates either," Brown said around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police attempted to stop a speeding silver Mazda 3 for traffic and equipment violations, but the driver allegedly fled.

"The plate didn't match vehicle, no taillights on the vehicle, it was swerving. They were speeding. There were multiple reasons to try to initiate the traffic stop," Brown said.

State police were called to help TVRPD as a secondary unit.

"We were their backup," Brown said.

PSP Montoursville plans to issue a press release about the incident shortly, Brown said.