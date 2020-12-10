Oval, Pa. – Criminal charges recently were filed against the driver who crashed head-on into a tree after allegedly fleeing police in Oval last month.

Kinsley A. Cohick, 25, of Williamsport, faces six felonies related to the crash – including aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence. He is awaiting arraignment by Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Jon E. Kemp.

Cohick's passenger, Dalton Schlee, "sustained major life threatening injuries and had to be life flighted to Geisinger Medical Center where he was placed in a medically induced coma and remains in such condition to this day," Trooper Matthew Brown said in a Nov. 20 affidavit.

After the crash, marijuana, a digital scale and an open bottle of Southern Comfort were found inside Cohick's 2004 Mazda 3, Brown said.

Police allege that Cohick fled from Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police for about 13 miles on Nov. 14 between 11:38 p.m. and 11:50 p.m., before crashing at State Route 44 South near Watson Road, Washington Township.

Local police were attempting to stop Cohick's vehicle due to "multiple traffic and equipment violations," Brown said.

Cohick allegedly failed to stop and a pursuit ensued on SR 44 South.

Two TVRPD units "boxed" Cohick's vehicle in near SR 44 South and SR 880 South, Brown said.

"The suspect vehicle then reversed and rammed into the TVRPD unit directly behind him and then turned to the left and side-swiped the other TVRPD unit located beside him in an attempt to continue to flee,' Brown said.

The pursuit ended when Cohick "ran off the roadway to the right (west) and struck a tree head on," Brown said.

Cohick was charged with one felony count each of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle, and aggravated assault - causes injury with extreme indifference, and fleeing or attempting to elude officer.

Cohick also was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault - causes bodily injury with deadly weapon (namely a 2004 Mazda 3 passenger car).

Cohick faces five misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person for allegedly placing Dalton Schlee, Officers (Cody) Smith and Tyler Bierly of the TVRPD and Troopers Christopher Sulitka and Nathan Birth in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

He also was charged with misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

He has not yet been arraigned.

