Harrisburg, Pa. – A proposed bill to make property owners register their vacant buildings and pay a yearly fee has made it through committee.

For each year a house is vacant, the fee to register it increases, from $500 the first year to $5,000 for 10 years, under the proposal.

Rep. Tim Twardzik’s (R-Schuylkill) bill to fight blight was recently approved by the House Urbans Affairs Committee and now moves onto the full House for consideration.

House Bill 1791 would create the Vacant Property Registration Act. The measure would allow communities to create and maintain a vacant property registration program, which is a blight fighting tool used to stabilize and re-develop neighborhoods.

“It is my greatest goal to give back to the communities I serve,” said Twardzik. “This is my home and I want to make it feel like home for you. This act would register blight in our neighborhoods and attract both old and new generations to move here.”

House Bill 1791 would allow a municipality to enact an ordinance that would require a vacant property registration and sliding structure fee. A fee for a property vacant for one year is $500; two years vacant, $1,000; three to four years vacant, $2,000; five to nine years vacant, $3,500; and 10 years vacant $5,000. For every year a property is vacant beyond 10 years, an additional $500 would be assessed.

Owners who fail to comply with the registration requirements would be penalized with fines. All unpaid fees would be used as liens against the property.

Municipalities operating a vacant property program would create a blight remediation and eradication fund to acquire tax delinquents and foreclosed properties, donate to a land bank, apply to a conservatorship, and remediate blight conditions within its jurisdiction.

Exemption would be provided to owners facing economic hardship, active military service, probate situations, and active real estate sales marketing, providing that the properties comply with local, state and federal laws.

