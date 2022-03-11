Crumbling slowly over the past five years, this house on Grace St. in Williamsport partially collapsed in high winds. Emergency authorities had been pondering the fate of the structure just a week prior to to the collapse.
Williamsport, Pa. -- The collapse of half a double home at 729 Grace St. in Williamsport on Monday night was blamed on high winds, but the building has been long neglected, according to Williamsport Bureau of Fire Chief Sam Aungst and neighbors.
Since the partial collapse on Monday, the structure has fallen into further disrepair, to the point that the residents in the neighboring property, 731 Grace Street, had to be evicted for safety reasons, according to a neighbor on the scene.
A gofundme has been set up to help that family find temporary housing.
According to Aungst, no one was injured in the partial collapse. The house has been unoccupied, but some of the debris hit the neighboring structure, breaking a window.
"As recently as Friday [March 4] we had talked about that property and what to do with it," Aungst said. He was unsure whether or not the property was on the City's blighted property list.
County records show the property was purchased from foreclosure in 2017 by Matthew and Lorrie Summerson of South Williampsort.
NorthcentralPa.com reached out to the Summersons for comment, but have not received a response.
"Some time ago, maybe two to three years ago, people were working on the house. The whole wall in the back has been missing," Aungst said.
He said it was likely during the inclement weather on Monday night that the wind caught inside the open structure and put stress on the west wall, causing the initial collapse.
1 of 13
GraceStCollapse1.jpg
March 8, 2022. High winds caused a partial collapse of a home on Grace St., Williamsport.
Structure collapse on 700 block Grace St., Williamsport
1 of 13
GraceStCollapse1.jpg
March 8, 2022. High winds caused a partial collapse of a home on Grace St., Williamsport.
C. Pauling / NCPA
GraceStCollapse2.jpg
March 8, 2022. High winds caused a partial collapse of a home on Grace St., Williamsport. The Bureau of Fire said at the time, the home was empty.
C. Pauling / NCPA
GraceStCollapse3.jpg
March 8, 2022. High winds caused a partial collapse of a home on Grace St., Williamsport.
C. Pauling / NCPA
GraceStCollapse4.jpg
March 8, 2022. High winds caused a partial collapse of a home on Grace St., Williamsport.
C. Pauling / NCPA
GraceStCollapse5.jpg
March 11, 2022. Days after the initial collapse, the property experienced further collapse.
Brett Crossley / NCPA
GraceStCollapse6.jpg
March 11, 2022. Days after the initial collapse Williamsport codes determined the structure had to come down.
Brett Crossley / NCPA
GraceStCollapse7.jpg
March 11, 2022. Firetrucks block the street on Grace St. in Williamsport where a structure collapsed.
Brett Crossley / NCPA
GraceStCollapse8..jpg
March 11, 2022. Emergency personnel examine the structure on Grace St. in Williamsport.
Brett Crossley / NCPA
GraceStCollapse9_2022.jpg
March 11, 2022. Days after the initial collapse Williamsport codes determined the structure had to come down.
Brett Crossley / NCPA
GraceStCollapse10.jpg
March 11, 2022. Crews on site to begin demolition of the Grace St., Williamsport property.
Phoebe Frear / NCPA
GraceStCollapse11.jpg
March 11, 2022. Heavy machinery in behind the home to carefully demolish the structure.
Phoebe Frear / NCPA
GraceStCollapse12.jpg
March 11, 2022. Heavy machinery in behind the home to carefully demolish the structure.
Phoebe Frear / NCPA
GraceStCollapes13.jpg
March 11, 2022. Neighbors look on as the home is demolished.
Phoebe Frear / NCPA
Emergency responders were busy Monday night as winds topped speeds of 50 mph, taking down trees and power lines. "We had 12 calls in a matter of about an hour," Aungst said.
Crews were on hand Friday to demolish the house ahead of a late winter snowfall.
