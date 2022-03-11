Williamsport, Pa. -- The collapse of half a double home at 729 Grace St. in Williamsport on Monday night was blamed on high winds, but the building has been long neglected, according to Williamsport Bureau of Fire Chief Sam Aungst and neighbors.

Since the partial collapse on Monday, the structure has fallen into further disrepair, to the point that the residents in the neighboring property, 731 Grace Street, had to be evicted for safety reasons, according to a neighbor on the scene.

A gofundme has been set up to help that family find temporary housing.

According to Aungst, no one was injured in the partial collapse. The house has been unoccupied, but some of the debris hit the neighboring structure, breaking a window.

"As recently as Friday [March 4] we had talked about that property and what to do with it," Aungst said. He was unsure whether or not the property was on the City's blighted property list.

County records show the property was purchased from foreclosure in 2017 by Matthew and Lorrie Summerson of South Williampsort.

NorthcentralPa.com reached out to the Summersons for comment, but have not received a response.

"Some time ago, maybe two to three years ago, people were working on the house. The whole wall in the back has been missing," Aungst said.

He said it was likely during the inclement weather on Monday night that the wind caught inside the open structure and put stress on the west wall, causing the initial collapse.

Emergency responders were busy Monday night as winds topped speeds of 50 mph, taking down trees and power lines. "We had 12 calls in a matter of about an hour," Aungst said.

Crews were on hand Friday to demolish the house ahead of a late winter snowfall.



