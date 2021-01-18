The website for Parler, a social media app popular among conservatives and members of the far-right, appears to be back online just over a week after the social media site went dark.

On Jan. 11, Amazon Web Services terminated its hosting services with the app, following the lead of Apple and Google app stores, which also banned the app from their services, forcing the site to go dark until it was able to find a new host.

Related Reading: Parler now offline after big tech pulls plug in wake of Capitol attack

Parler was created to be a "free speech" alternative to popular social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. The app was built by John Matze and Jared Thomson, two Nevada-based programmers, who were "exhausted with a lack of transparency in big tech [and] ideological suppresssion."

The app quickly became popular among conservatives, especially members of the far-right, who made use of their ability to freely express their political views.

Related Reading: What is Parler? The scoop on this conservative social media app

Following the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Parler drew criticism for not only allowing hate-speech and false information regarding the 2020 Election to be posted, but some of the app's users were accused of using the network to coordinate the attack at the U.S. Capitol building.

As of Saturday, Jan. 16, Parler's website is back online along with a message from Parler CEO John Matze which reads "Hello world, is this thing on?"

Parler's domain is now registered with Epik, according to CNN, a company that sells domain names. Epik also hosts the domain of Gab, another social media platform popular among the far-right. However, a spokesperson for Epik said the company does not provide web hosting for Parler.

At this point, it is unclear who is the new web host for Parler and it is unknown when, or if, the website will return to full operation.