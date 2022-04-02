Bloomsburg, Pa. — DNA evidence on a rubber glove helped link a homeless Bloomsburg man to a break-in where police discovered lubrication and "cylindrical shaped" objects, including a traffic cone, inside the home.

Authorities said Justin Charles Bozarth, 33, of Bloomsburg, broke into the home near the 400 block of West First Street last year, but DNA samples from several objects left behind only recently confirmed Bozarth was the suspect.

Police said a complaint was called in after a downstairs window was discovered pried open. According to an affidavit, authorities discovered articles of clothing, mirrors, “cylindrical shaped” objects that included a parking cone and buddle wand, lubrication, and personal affects inside a bedroom on March 6, 2021.

“Bozarth’s girlfriend, Kristy Shultz had been interviewed by officers and described sexual acts which Bozarth liked to perform on himself with similar ones found in this incident,” wrote Officer Melanie Beck.

Bozarth pleaded guilty last month to third-degree misdemeanor defiant criminal trespassing after DNA obtained from a drinking glass, rubber glove, and Band-Aid matched his, police say.

During another incident last April, Bozarth was accused of using cucumbers fitted with condoms to pleasure himself inside a property near the 60 block of East Main Street in Bloomsburg. Authorities said fingerprints left on a mirror with lubrication were used to link Bozarth to that incident.

Court records show Bozarth plead guilty to conspiracy possession of a controlled substance in 2021 and then theft and burglary this year. All were separate cases.

Docket sheet



