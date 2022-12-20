Sullivan County, Pa. — A couple in Sullivan County likely did not act on their newborn's medical struggle due to fears of losing their undocumented two-year-old daughter because of unsafe living conditions, and their beliefs regarding faith and modern medicine.

The child, born at home January 14, died three days after his birth. The parents, Drew Thomas Hoenigke, 31, and Amy Lynn Hoenigke, 34, called police on January 20 to report the death.

Related reading: Three people charged with manslaughter after investigation into newborn's death

Upon initiating an investigation, Trooper Michael Tracy described the couple's home on the 1100 block of Old Bernice Road in Cherry Township, Sullivan County, as "a makeshift home with an outhouse and extension cords running throughout for power."

Conditions in the home were noted being "congested" and "disheveled" and Tracy cited multiple stacks of dirty dishes in and around the sink and counter tops. He also said the only source of heat was a wood stove inside the home.

Tracy noted "signs of disrepair throughout all rooms" of the upstairs where he found the "obvious deceased infant ... wrapped in a blanket, wearing a knit hat and was accompanied by a teddy bear."

Failure to summon higher level of care

According to interviews with both parents, Amy Hoenigke, Drew Hoenigke and a family friend, Brigette Meckes, were all present for the birth, but Drew left soon after for work. Amy Hoenigke and Meckes recongized signs of respiratory distress in the baby after his birth, but did not call for emergency help, according to police.

Amy Hoenigke showed investigators a picture of the infant taken on January 16.

“This was where he was napping, and I’d say maybe an hour from this picture, maybe not even an hour from this picture is when I kind of realized something was wrong,” Amy Hoenigke said. “I mean, he looks kind of blue there.”

Amy Hoenigke and Meckes did attempt CPR and suctioning, according to text messages Amy Hoenigke send later to a friend. She also said she used steam and cut a piece of a water bottle straw to use as a breathing tube.

Meckes is not a midwife, but according to what Amy Hoenigke told police, "She has worked in the medical field but is not actually, she never got licensed. She passed nursing school, but not the test."

Both women had access to cell phones and a laptop connected to the internet, but did not call for help as the child suffered for more than 12 hours, according to an affidavit.

A search warrant on the computer showed Amy Hoenigke and Meckes searched infant care techniques in relation to breathing issues. Amy Hoenigke also reached out to several people on her cell phone, including Drew Hoenigke, the infant's father.

Amy Hoenigke admitted to making a pact with Meckes to conceal the newborn’s time of death. Both agreed to say they discovered the infant deceased in the bassinet on the morning of January 17, police said.

“I was hopeful but I knew he was gonna [sic] pass,” Amy told Drew Hoenigke’s parents in a text message. “I wanted it to be more comfortable for everybody.”

In a text message to a friend, Amy Hoenigke wrote, “Once he passed too he seemed so peaceful. The struggle was so hard to watch. So I find peace in that.”

Unconventional lifestyle

The couple, originally from Cheltenham Township in Montgomery County, Pa., allegedly moved to Sullivan County for a more rural lifestyle.

Police cited a fear of losing their two-year-old, undocumented daughter if they called for medical help.

“Amy Hoenigke and Meckes both consciously made the decision to deny a struggling newborn baby the proper medical help it needed to save its life so that [daughter] would not be discovered,” Trooper Michael Tracy said.

The Hoenigkes repeatedly told police they didn’t live a conventional lifestyle. Amy Hoenigke told Trooper Tracy that she and her husband “choose to not pay attention to things like time frames or even keep track of the days” during an interview.

“They made a decision to live a primitive lifestyle and raise their children in the same manner,” Tracy said.

Interview with Drew Hoenigke

Drew Hoenigke allegedly left the house shortly after his son was born to sell a homemade walking stick and visit with his parents.

“She (Amy Hoenigke) called me on the phone and told me about some struggles that he (his son) was having,” Drew Hoenigke told police. “I still didn’t quite process it. I didn’t really want to.”

State Police asked Drew Hoenigke why he didn’t return home after hearing his newborn son was possibly dying.

“I was expecting to spend a few days with my parents ... having a decent time, you know,” Drew Hoenigke told police. “Expecting to come back and see my little boy and I heard something that sounds troubling, and I just drank a bunch of beer and hung out with my parents and acted like nothing was going on.”

Text messages exchanged between Amy Hoenigke and Drew Hoenigke on January 16 indicated the severity of the infant's situation.

“Color most all back,” Amy Hoenigke wrote to her husband. “He needs the stuff out of his chest...he’s not getting enough oxygen. Please keep praying.”

Drew Hoenigke replied, “Please help my son get that out of him.”

A text message from Amy Hoenigke to a female friend the next day at approximately 9:38 a.m. confirmed the child’s passing, police said.

“Something is wrong or stuck in his lungs. For almost 12 hours we were fighting to keep him brething and not going blue. He dipped out almost every hour turning grey and limp. We could keep getting him back with car and suction and air. We used steam and all sorts of other things. His heart was still going. But around 240 he was dipping again and I told him I loved him and it’s okay and went back upstairs to put [child] back in bed. I came back down at four and Brie said his heart had gave out. He wasn’t blue when he passed out. So he looks so much more peaceful.”

At one point Amy Hoenigke cited her Jewish faith as the reason no medical assistance was called for. Investigators said one text message uncovered from Amy's mother read, "Amy your [sic] not Jewish."

In the home, Troopers discovered a small wooden box "which appeared to have been recently made and stained," Tracy wrote. Drew Hoenigke told investigators he made it for his son, who he intended to bury, but the ground was frozen.

In addition to the infant's death, investigators said Amy and Drew Hoenigke disclosed a prior birth of a fetus which they buried behind Amy Hoenigke's parent's home in Cheltenham Township.

On Sept. 15, State Police from Troop K, Criminal Investigation Assessment Unit, along with a PSP canine trained in human decomposition detection, executed a search warrant to search for human remains, according to the affidavit.

Drew Hoenigke provided a map leading to the fetal remains; however, the dog alerted investigators to a positive alert in the search area within minutes.

“Several pieces of evidence were removed from the scene for analysis,” Trooper Michael Stacy said.

Charges

Amy Hoenigke and Drew Hoenigke were charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault—victim less than six, recklessly endangering another person, and endangering the welfare of children. Judge Jennifer Vandine set bail at $150,000 monetary for each parent.

Meckes has been charged with the same offense, but hasn’t been taken into custody. According to a source close to the investigation, Meckes is in the process of being detained by police.

Drew And Amy Hoenigke are scheduled to appear before Judge Vandine on January 3 for a preliminary hearing.

Amy Hoenigke docket sheet

Drew Thomas Hoenigke docket sheet

Brigitte Meckes docket sheet

Carrie Pauling contributed to the reporting in this article

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.