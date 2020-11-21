Sunbury, Pa. – Thanks to a combination of a corporate donation and an in-store fundraising program in which customers were asked to purchase $1, $3, or $5 vouchers or round up orders to the next dollar, Weis Markets was able to present an $800,000 check to the Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) on November 13. The funds will be used to support PVA's Mission: ABLE campaign.

“Our customers have been extraordinarily generous in support of a great cause. Paralyzed Veterans of America has helped veterans with spinal cord injuries since 1946,” said Ron Bonacci, Vice President of Advertising and Marketing for Weis Markets. “Many of our customers and associates have bravely served our country, including our late chairman Robert F. Weis, and we are proud to support disabled veterans in partnership with PVA.”

This is the fourth year Weis has partnered with PVA for the Mission: ABLE campaign. During this time, it has generated more than $1.5 million in combined customer and corporate donations. The campaign encourages veterans and their families, corporate supporters, and friends to help create an America where our most severely injured heroes have access to what they have earned and deserve: care, jobs and benefits.

“We thank Weis Markets, their store associates, and their customers for supporting veterans with paralysis and other disabilities,” said PVA National President David Zurfluh. “The funds raised from this campaign each year help our organization provide services and programs to ensure veterans receive the benefits, accessibility, and jobs that they deserve. Paralyzed Veterans of America looks forward to our continued partnership with Weis Markets well into the future.”

Paralyzed Veterans of America is the only congressionally-chartered veterans service organization solely dedicated to veterans with spinal cord injuries or diseases. PVA has supported veterans by ensuring that they receive benefits that they have earned, monitoring their care, and funding paralysis research for over 70 years.