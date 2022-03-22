Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport police said they located two loaded firearms inside a vehicle that had crashed into a concrete barrier in the early morning hours of March 11 after they spoke with two occupants who they described as "animated and hysterical."

Janeva Ellen Askey, 24, of Lock Haven allegedly began to have a panic attack as officers spoke with her, prompting authorities to call EMS for an evaluation.

According to the affidavit, EMS was given permission to retrieve Askey’s medication from her purse, where they located two cut straws and methamphetamine.

Police described the substance, which was located inside a glass cylinder, as “small crystal pieces” that appeared to be crystal methamphetamine.

A passenger, who was only identified as Cummings in the affidavit, allegedly told authorities two firearms located in the front seat belonged to Askey. According to the report, both guns held eight rounds with a round chambered.

Officers took Askey into custody after EMS cleared her at the scene. A records check showed Askey did not have a license to carry a concealed weapon. She was charged with a third-degree felony firearms violation.

Askey was also charged with two misdemeanors that included possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Court records show Askey, who is being held on $10,000 bail, waived a preliminary hearing and will appear in court on April 11 for a formal arraignment.

