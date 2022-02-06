Sayre, Pa. — Police in Sayre said it only took 20 minutes for two people who were released from custody to commit a second set of crimes on Jan. 27.

Jason Alan Widrig, 24, of Sayre and Victoria Sue Kipp, 30, of Johnson City, N.Y. were picked up after authorities connected both to a report for U-Haul trucks being stolen. Widrig and Kipp were observed by authorities during a stakeout after being released for a summary retail theft charge at Wal-Mart.

Officers said they watched Widrig as he attempted use a crowbar to open a lockbox outside a U-Haul business in Waverly. Police observed Widrig being dropped off by Kipp.

Authorities said Kipp, who was picked up after Widrig was taken into custody, told authorities she knew they were there to take a truck. An investigation showed Widrig placed orders for trucks online and requested the keys be left in an outside lockbox.

According to the report, Widrig used a crowbar to break into the lockbox and take the keys. Widrig allegedly admitted to using the truck to take scrap metal to a recycling center.

A call placed to authorities on Jan. 26 led to the discovery of a damaged lockbox and missing truck. The vehicle was later discovered at the U-Haul at Footes Tire and Auto Service.

Police said they setup surveillance on the lockbox on Jan. 26, but missed Widrig, who allegedly opened the box, but did not take anything. A second surveillance was setup the next day.

According to the report, officers observed Kipp drop off Widrig, who opened a lockbox and took keys belonging to a truck. Authorities stopped Widrig before he could drive off.

Widrig was taken into custody and charged with third-degree felony theft, first-degree misdemeanor possesses instrument of crime with intent, and third-degree criminal mischief. Widrig is being held at the Bradford County Prison on $50,000 monetary bail.

Kipp was charged with third-degree felony theft and held on $30,000 monetary bail.

Widrig and Kipp will face Judge Larry Hurley on Feb. 8 for a preliminary hearing.

