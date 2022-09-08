Lock Haven, Pa. — A witness told police officers they saw a man and woman fighting each other near Railroad Street in Lock Haven as they walked along the sidewalk.

The pair fought until one ended up on top of the other.

Shawn Stover, 39, allegedly stood over Kelly Ann Reif, 41, both of Avis and yelled at her during the altercation. The witness told police Reif was struck several times as she lay on the ground.

Officer Stephen Brion of the Pine Creek Police Department, spoke with both Stover and Reif about the July 7th incident. Both had admitted to drinking as they mourned the death of a friend.

At one point in the night, the two became engaged in an argument that turned physical, Brion said.

Stover allegedly grabbed Reif and dragged her to the back door and threw her to the ground. The two yelled at each other and Reif grabbed a broom handle and began to strike Stover at one point, investigators said.

Reif said Stover smashed her laptop and Stover accused Reif of taking his cell phone. Reif initially denied taking the phone before handing it over to Brion.

Reif was charged with simple assault, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and disorderly conduct.

Stover was charged with simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct.

Both are scheduled to appear before Judge Keith Kibler on Oct. 4 for a preliminary hearing.

Shawn Stover docket sheet

Kelly Ann Reif docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.