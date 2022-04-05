Berwick, Pa — A pregnant woman was arrested for dealing methamphetamine after she sold the drug to a confidential informant, police say.

Now Dawn Marie Diefenderfer, 40, and co-defendant Daniel Peter Maczuga, 41, are facing felony drug dealing charges for allegedly selling to a CI last fall.

In October, the CI told Berwick Narcotics Officer Phil Mainiero that Diefenderfer and Maczuga were selling meth and they could buy it from the pair. The CI arranged a deal via text and went to 909 W. Front St., where Diefenderfer and Maczuga were living at the time, records show.

Using pre-recorded money, the CI reportedly purchased an undisclosed quantity of meth and turned it over to police. It was sent to the State Police Wyoming Regional Lab for testing and on Nov. 23, the lab reported the substance had reportedly tested positive for meth.

On Jan. 6, Mainiero interviewed Diefenderfer about the drugs sales. She was pregnant, she said, and admitted she’d been dealing narcotics for about a year, according to the affadavit. Maczuga also reportedly confessed to selling drugs, but said he’d been doing it for at least two years.

Diefenderfer and Maczuga are both homeless, police say. They were each charged with a felony possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and conspiracy to deliver drugs.

Diefenderfer was also charged with felony criminal use of a cell phone.

