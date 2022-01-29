Williamsport, Pa. — A pair of Williamsport residents are being held at the Lycoming County Prison after detectives said they sold fentanyl to undercover officers on multiple occasions.

Jonathan Springman, 41, and Cheryl Lynn Holleran, 40, allegedly delivered the substance in the parking lots of several businesses throughout the county.

Detectives contacted Springman through his cellphone to facilitate all three deals, according to the affidavit. Springman allegedly delivered the fentanyl himself on two occasions.

Springman, Holleran, and a third individual, Krista Kolasa, allegedly sold fentanyl to detectives on July 27, 2021 in the parking lot of T.J. Maxx in Loyalsock. An undercover detective met with Kolasa, who entered the passenger’s side of the vehicle prior to the exchange of $130 for fentanyl.

A second deal was set up with Holleran and Springman on Aug. 3 as detectives arranged a meeting at the Planet Fitness parking lot on Commerce Park Drive in Loyalsock. The detective entered Springman’s vehicle and exchanged $140 for fentanyl.

Detectives met with both Hollerman and Springman the next day and said they exchanged $200 for more fentanyl.

Troopers with PSP Montoursville stopped Springman and Holleran, along with a third individual, Kevin Taylor, as they traveled westbound on Interstate 180 near the Pennsdale exit on Jan. 21 of this year. After arriving on scene, detectives said a search of the vehicle turned up ten baggies containing fentanyl.

Holleran was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Detectives specifically named her in two of the sales along with being inside the vehicle that was searched in Jan.

Springman was charged with five counts of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two counts of conspiracy, four counts of third-degree criminal use of a communication facility, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Both are being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $50,000 monetary bail as they await a Jan. 31 preliminary hearing with Judge Gary Whiteman.

No charges were filed against Taylor or Kolasa at the time of this article being published. This story will be updated if more charges are filed.

Jonathan David Springman docket sheet

Cheryl Lynn Holleran docket sheet