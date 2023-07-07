White Deer, Pa. — Two men from New York State were busted with 244 bags of marijuana when they were pulled over by state police on Interstate 80 in White Deer Township, Union County.

Changxu Li, 38, and Hu Jiang, 34, both of Flushing, were pulled over shortly after 2 p.m. June 24 on Interstate 80 eastbound for following another vehicle too closely. When Trooper Christopher Isbitski of PSP Central Canine Unit arrived, he asked for consent to search the men's 2022 Toyota Sienna but they denied permission, according to the affidavit.

Drug detection canine Diego did an exterior search of the vehicle and indicated that he smelled drugs. The vehicle was towed to the state police barracks in Milton where the driver, Jiang, and passenger Li eventually gave written consent for police to search it. Troopers found 244 vacuum sealed bags of marijuana, Isbitski wrote in the affidavit.

Li and Jiang were charged with felonies of possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver, conspiracy with intent to deliver controlled substances, and misdemeanors of possession of a controlled substance. Both men were arraigned by District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch, who set bail at $250,000, which they posted. A preliminary hearing for Li and Jiang is scheduled for Aug. 15 at Mensch's office in Mifflinburg.

Docket Sheet Li

Docket Sheet Jiang

