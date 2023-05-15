Berwick, Pa. — An argument led to a bloody scene at a Berwick home after one of the residents grabbed a straight razor, police say.

Now Gail Irene Parsons, 43, and 27-year-old Kyle Spence are both facing aggravated assault charges for the alleged fight at their home on LaSalle Street on April 26.

Berwick police had been called to the home in the 600 block earlier that day for a domestic dispute, said Officer Steven Torres. Parsons claimed Spence had taken $250 from her purse while she was recovering from hand surgery. She didn't want to press charges, but she wanted him removed from the home, Parsons told police.

Spence had been living at the residence for six months however, and Parsons would need to legally evict him, they advised her.

Later that night, police were called back to the home. When Torres arrived, he found Parsons with a "significant" cut on her thumb that was spurting blood, Torres noted. It was the same hand on which she'd had surgery and the wound was "severely bleeding," court papers say.

Spence also had bleeding cut on his right hand, along with a bite mark on his left forearm, Torres noted. He reportedly told police Parsons had cornered him in the kitchen with a straight razor and he had to kick her to get some distance between the two.

He grabbed at the razor to pull it away and the two fought, with Parsons swinging the razor at him, Spence allegedly said. She missed him, but managed to cut herself, he added.

Parsons disputed that story, saying Spence had pushed his way into her locked bedroom where she'd gone to get away from him, and attacked her. He allegedly followed her as she ran from the bedroom, so she grabbed the razor in self-defense, Parsons told police. Spence was able to wrest the razor away before taking a swing at her and cutting her hand, Parsons claimed.

Parsons and Spence were both charged with aggravated and simple assault.

Parsons docket sheet

Spence docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.