New Columbia, Pa. — Police called to a disturbance at a home cited two people for reportedly hitting each other in the face.

Angela Miller of Mifflinburg, and Fredrick Bickhart of Port Treverton had been fighting at a home in the 1500 block of White Deer Pike on May 28 at 5 p.m., according to Trooper Logan Spiece.

When Spiece questioned the pair, both Miller, 31, and Bickhart, 47, allegedly admitted hitting each other in the face. They've both been cited with harassment.

