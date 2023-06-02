Philipsburg, Pa. — Loss prevention officers at a local grocery store caught two people passing items through the self-checkout without paying.

Jerry Allan Imler, 39, and Jackie Alberter, 46, both of Morrisdale were recorded stealing items from Weis Market in December of last year and three times in January, state police said.

An employee at the store contacted loss prevention on May 14 to report the thefts, according to Trooper Dalton Granville of PSP Rockview. In all five instances, Imler and Alberter passed items through without scanning them, Granville said. Alberter allegedly used her club card for items the pair scanned and paid for.

In all, the duo stole two cherry pies, two Red Bulls, three bags of Purina One Dog Food, three packs of Gillette Razor Refills, Welch’s Yogurt Balls, Deli Pasta Salad, Deli Potato Salad, coffee creamer, NY Strip Steaks, and Mountain Dew over the course of five trips, police said. The items cost approximately $254.57.

Imler was charged with second-degree misdemeanor retail theft. Alberter was given a summary charge of retail theft. No bail was listed for either of them.

Imler is scheduled to appear before Just Allen Sinclair on July 20 for a preliminary hearing.

Jerry Allan Imler docket sheet

Jackie Lynn Alberter docket sheet

