Coal Township, Pa. — Two unwelcome guests were chased out of a church when police responded with a K-9 unit.
Jesse Weit and Amanda Bentley were caught as they left a church near Lincoln Street and Grant Street in Shamokin on Dec. 19, police said. The 36-year-old Weit was detained near the entrance. Bentley ran toward Marshall Street, but was located by officers a short time later, according to the affidavit.
Two plastic containers and a pink container with methamphetamine were located on Weit during an initial search. Weit told the officers they went into the church to get warm.
During a secondary search at the Shamokin Police station, authorities located a glass pipe with residue, a brown vial with residue, and a small green vial. Weit was charged with second-degree felony burglary, intentional possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Weit is being held at he Northumberland County Jail on $5,000 monetary bail. He is scheduled to appear before Judge John Gembic on Jan. 17 for a preliminary hearing.
Bentley was charged with second-degree felony burglary, criminal trespassing, and flight to avoid apprehension. No bail is listed for Bentley.