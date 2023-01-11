Coal Township, Pa. — Two unwelcome guests were chased out of a church when police responded with a K-9 unit.

Jesse Weit and Amanda Bentley were caught as they left a church near Lincoln Street and Grant Street in Shamokin on Dec. 19, police said. The 36-year-old Weit was detained near the entrance. Bentley ran toward Marshall Street, but was located by officers a short time later, according to the affidavit.

Two plastic containers and a pink container with methamphetamine were located on Weit during an initial search. Weit told the officers they went into the church to get warm.

During a secondary search at the Shamokin Police station, authorities located a glass pipe with residue, a brown vial with residue, and a small green vial. Weit was charged with second-degree felony burglary, intentional possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Weit is being held at he Northumberland County Jail on $5,000 monetary bail. He is scheduled to appear before Judge John Gembic on Jan. 17 for a preliminary hearing.

Bentley was charged with second-degree felony burglary, criminal trespassing, and flight to avoid apprehension. No bail is listed for Bentley.

Jesse Weit docket sheet

Amanda Bentley docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.