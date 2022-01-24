Bloomsburg, Pa. —Bloomsburg Police said a months long investigation resulted in charges being filed against two individuals on Jan. 12.

Police said both Justin Charles Bozarth, 33, and Kristy Mae Shultz, 32, both of Bloomsburg were charged with several felonies after the discovery of two breaks-ins. An investigation into burglaries on April 3 and Aug. 1st led back to both individuals after finger prints were pulled from multiple items.

A resident reported missing property from an apartment near the 60 block of East Main Street in Bloomsburg. The caller reported a hotspot being stolen along with, a printer, a computer, and clothes from the home. Police said a few days later the same caller reported more missing clothing, makeup, and a partial portion of her lease that contain a social security number.

A second burglary was reported on Aug. 1 near the 100 block of North Street. According to the report, the apartments are used for student housing.

A witness told Bloomsburg Police someone had entered an apartment without consent and left evidence of numerous sex acts being performed.

Officers said they located mattresses, cucumbers with condoms on them, baby oil, and several pairs of women’s jeans with the buttocks cut out. Several of the residents also reported items such as a television and Xbox missing.

Shutlz told police during an interview Bozarth and her had entered the apartment and slept there over the course of several days. Shutlz said when Bozard was high on methamphetamine he dressed up in women’s clothing and performed sex acts on himself inside the apartment.

Shutlz was charged with several felonies that included first-degree burglary and third-degree criminal trespassing. After being arraigned by Judge Russell Lawton, Shutlz was detained at the Columbia County Prison on $5,000 monetary bail.

Bozarth, who’s finger prints were discovered on a bottle of baby oil after tests were returned in Nov., was charged with first-degree felony burglary and third-degree criminal trespassing. He was also charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking.

Bozarth was charged in two separate cases after police said he broke into both residences over the course of a few months. Bozarth and Shultz were being $5,000 monetary bail. They are both being held at the Columbia County Prison.

