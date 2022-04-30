Berwick, Pa. — A mother who was barred from unsupervised visits with her son attacked his caregiver and snatched him from an apartment in Berwick, police say.

Tammy Kolk, 42, and her sister, Penny, 44, showed up to the Sixth Avenue apartment on April 20 around 5 p.m., according to Briar Creek Township Criminal Investigator Jarrod Noss.

Earlier that day, Tammy Kolk had called police and asked an officer to accompany her to get her 2-year-old son for a custodial visit. When Kolk admitted there wasn't a custody arrangement in place yet, the officer advised her to wait until it was settled in court, charges state.

Instead, the Kolk sisters allegedly went to the apartment, where Tammy Kolk's son lived with his father, Wilson Rosembert, along with Rosembert's girlfriend, Migdalia Reyes, and her two children.

Rosembert was at work when the two women showed up and grabbed the boy from the apartment, coming in through an open screen door, according to court papers. Reyes tried to stop them from leaving with the boy, but the Kolks attacked her, she told police.

Reyes had visible scratches on her neck and arms, Noss noted. Police later learned there was a Protection from Abuse order against Tammy Kolk to protect her son, records show.

Tammy and Penny Kolk were charged with endangering the welfare of a child, burglary, and simple assault. They are scheduled for preliminary hearings May 23 at 3 p.m. in front of District Judge Richard Knecht.

Tammy Kolk docket sheet

Penny Kolk docket sheet

