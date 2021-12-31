Williamsport, Pa. — Detectives with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office charged two people in connection to a controlled purchase of fentanyl.

Eric Andrew Fox, 54, of Cogan Station and Alexandria Martinez, 32, of Williamsport were charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and third-degree felony criminal use of a communication facility after detectives said they arranged the purchase of $300 worth of fentanyl.

Contact was made with Fox through a cellphone call by a confidential informant. Both Fox and Martinez met the CI and exchanged three bundles of fentanyl for the cash.

Both Fox and Martinez are being held at the Lycoming County Prison. Fox has a bail of $15,000 monetary and Martinez’s was set at $250,000 monetary.

Both have preliminary hearings scheduled for 2022.

Eric Andrew Fox docket sheet

Alexandria Martinez docket sheet