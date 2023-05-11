Cogan Station, Pa. — Surveillance video allegedly caught a couple stealing metal from a business to sell to a scrapyard.

Employees at ARC Heating and Service, 4450 Lycoming Creek Road, were reviewing surveillance video and noticed a pickup truck with a man and woman inside pulling behind the business on March 26. The business was closed that day, they told police.

On April 8, that same truck showed up again. The driver pulled behind the building and the pair, identified as 57-year-old Richard Marlind Fox Jr. and 54-year-old Martha Duck Delfenthal, reportedly loaded scrap metal into the bed of the truck.

A week later, the two drove to Stainman Recycling in Williamsport, where they sold the scrap for $237, according to Officer Jordan Mahosky of the Lycoming Regional police department.

Fox and Delfenthal, Back Street, Montoursville, are both charged with theft of secondary metals and receiving stolen property.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for May 17 at 2:30 p.m. at District Judge William Solomon's office.

Fox docket sheet

Delfenthal docket sheet

