Lewisburg, Pa. — Two people are charged with stealing more than $2,000 in cash and racking up another $2,000 in debit card charges earlier this month.

Tomas Gonzalez-Benitez, 45, and Catalina Francisca Arya-Arya, 34, allegedly broke into two vehicles at the Bucknell Golf Course on Smoketown Road on July 1 sometime between 2 and 5 p.m.

A woman contacted state police to report $1,988 in cash and a debit card were stolen from her vehicle and someone had used the card to purchase $1,016 worth of items from the Lewisburg Walmart.

A second accuser told police $40 in cash and a debit card was taken from his car parked at the golf course. The alleged thieves had used the card to make a purchase totaling $1,018. In both cases, the thieves bought Apple gift cards, according to Milton State Trooper Gideon Green.

Police obtained surveillance footage from Walmart showing two people using the cards, Green said. A week later, Green was contacted by a trooper at the Lewistown barracks who said he was investigating similar crimes. That trooper was able to identify the pair in the Lewisburg Walmart video as Gonzalez-Benitez and Arya-Arya, arrest papers say.

Trooper Green also noted Gonzalez-Benitez also goes by the name Angel Rivera. Court records do not list an address for either defendant.

Both were charged with theft from a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a credit card, and receiving stolen property.

Gonzalez-Benitez docket sheet

Arya-Arya docket sheet

