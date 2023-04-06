South Williamsport, Pa. — A man reportedly caught stealing packages off a porch had previously been arrested for the same thing earlier this year.

South Williamsport officers said Jerry Lee Nicholas, 46, of Williamsport made no attempt to hide the packages when confronted on March 23 near the 1600 block of Riverside Drive just before 9 a.m., according to Corporal William Macinnis.

Nicholas was previously arrested in January after he tried to return opened boxes to a person he stole from, police said. In that incident, Nicholas appeared apologetic after being caught, according to the affidavit.

In his latest arrest, Nicholas allegedly acknowledged the packages did not belong to him. He also made no effort to return them to the buyers, Macinnis said.

In all, police located five boxes and three envelopes after a search. When being questioned about the property, Nicholas told investigators he was taking them to City Hall, according to the affidavit.

Nicholas is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $5,000 monetary bail, facing charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Gary Whiteman on April 3 for a preliminary hearing.

