Holiday travel projections for this week are anticipated to increase 40% from last year, according to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC).

“We have added resources to address any traffic and safety concerns due to the increase in traffic,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “Our goal is to provide our customers the best travel experience possible. We encourage travelers to prepare by finding our real-time traffic and roadway conditions online and allowing plenty of time to get safely to their destination.”

Thursday, Dec. 23 650,000 Friday, Dec. 24 450,000 Saturday, Dec. 25 405,000 Sunday, Dec. 26 375,000 Monday, Dec. 27 425,000 Tuesday, Dec. 28 600,000 Wednesday, Dec. 29 625,000 Thursday, Dec. 30 625,000 Friday, Dec. 31 460,000 Saturday, Jan. 1 350,000 Sunday, Jan. 2 425,000

Approximately 5.4 million motorists are expected to use the Pennsylvania Turnpike over the course of Thursday, December 23 through Sunday, Jan 2 compared to the 3.1 million motorists that were projected over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Check 511Pa.com for updates

511PA.com is encouraged for travel usage by motorists yet again during the holiday travel by the PTC.

511PA offers travelers unique insights to changing road conditions and allows motorists to receive alerts impacting their trip. See regional, color-coded, hour-by-hour statistics to help choose the optimal or safest time to plan their trip as well as interstate restrictions in place through the week, and view road conditions for more than 40,000 Pennsylvania miles.