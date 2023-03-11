Bucks County, Pa. — A teacher from Bucks County was charged Thursday with attempting to meet someone he believed to be a juvenile at a park for a sexual encounter.

Steven Allan Struzinski, 42, of Plumstead Township, is a high school teacher in the Council Rock School District.

According to police, the investigation began on March 1, when an individual went to the Buckingham Township Police Department to file a police report regarding a male who had engaged in unlawful contact with a minor.

The witness said that from May 20-23 of 2022, he had been posing as a 13-year-old boy and had engaged in a texting relationship with an adult male, later identified as Struzinski.

The witness said he first met Struzinski on a social media dating application where he indicated to Struzinski that he was 13 years old. Despite that, Struzinski initiated explicit sexual conversations and solicited sex, according to a criminal complaint, and arranged to meet the boy at George Bush Park in Buckingham Township on May 23, 2022.

At 3 p.m. that day, Struzinski arrived at the park. A witness took a photo of the vehicle and its license plate, and Struzinski fled the park. Police confirmed that the license plate is registered to Struzinski.

Struzinski was charged with criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor. He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Stacy Wertman and was committed to Bucks County Correctional Facility under $250,000 bail, 10 percent.

This case was investigated by the Buckingham Township Police Department and is assigned for prosecution to Chief Deputy District Attorney Matthew S. Lannetti.

