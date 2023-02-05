Drug Siezure_2023

Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania state police seized approximately $10.3 million in prohibited drugs during the fourth quarter of 2022, bringing the total value of narcotics seized throughout the year to $65.4 million.

Between October 1 and December 31, troopers seized 110 pounds of cocaine, 118 pounds of methamphetamines, 60 pounds of fentanyl, 14 pounds of heroin, 1,221 pounds of processed marijuana, and 21,661 pills of assorted narcotics, according to a PSP news release.

For the year, state police seized 546 pounds of cocaine, 691 pounds of methamphetamines, 348 pounds of fentanyl, 60 pounds of heroin, 7,832 pounds of processed marijuana, and 252,753 pills of assorted narcotics.

The PSP also collected 797 pounds of medication as part of its Prescription Drug Take Back program in the fourth quarter, a total of 3,422 pounds in 2022. Sixty-five state police stations offer boxes for disposing of unused or unwanted medications 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 

Fourth quarter drug seizure totals

DrugTotal SeizedValue of Amount Seized
Cocaine 110.6 lbs.$2,433,200
Crack Cocaine 4.52 lbs.$72,320
Heroin 14.28 lbs.$485,520
Fentanyl 60.46 lbs.$967,360
LSD – Pills and Paper 181 doses$3,620
Marijuana THC – Liquid 79.90 pints$535,330
Marijuana THC Solid 28.66 lbs.$143,300
Marijuana Plants 27 plants$4,455
Processed Marijuana 1,221.27 lbs.$3,663,810
Methamphetamines 118.17 lbs.$1,181,700
MDMA – Ecstasy 22.24 lbs.$73,392
MDMA – Pills 4,679$70,185
Other Narcotics 107.45 lbs.$214,900
Other Narcotics (pills) 21,661$541,525
 Total Value

$10,390,617

2022 Drug seizure totals

DrugTotal SeizedValue of Amount Seized
Cocaine546.82 lbs.$13,389,880
Crack Cocaine18.39 lbs.$294,240
Heroin60.14 lbs.$2,044,760
Fentanyl348.36 lbs.$7,508,000
LSD – Pills and Paper981 doses$19,620
Marijuana THC – Liquid140.09 pints$938,603
Marijuana THC Solid641.17 lbs.$3,205,850
Marijuana Plants2,366 plants$390,390
Processed Marijuana7,832 lbs.$23,496,030
Methamphetamines691.54 lbs.$6,915,400
MDMA – Ecstasy25.055 lbs.$82,698
MDMA – Pills8,716$130,740
Other Narcotics335.79 lbs.$671,580
Other Narcotics (pills)252,753$6,318,825
 Total Value$65,406,616

