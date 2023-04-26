Watsontown, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are requesting assistance in attempting to identify a vehicle involved in a theft that occurred in mid-December 2022.

The vehicle, a 2010-2018 Doge Ram single cab, was allegedly involved in the theft of two Can AM utility vehicles from two residences close together in Watsontown.

"The truck and trailer involved are very distinct and stick out," said Trooper Lauren Lesher. The Dodge Ram truck utilized is characterized as follows:

2010-2018 Dodge Ram single cab, either a 2500 or 3500

Tinted windows, chrome grill, cab roof lights

Passenger side rear mirror held on with possible duct tape

Front drivers’ side missing hub cab (its just the black wheel)

Black racing stripes on hood

Dent on rear of passenger side bed

Dent on driver’s side bed (middle of bed)

The Haulmark trailer utilized has many stickers on both sides (see pictures).

If you have any information about this vehicle, state police asks you to call PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.