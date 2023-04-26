Watsontown, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are requesting assistance in attempting to identify a vehicle involved in a theft that occurred in mid-December 2022.
The vehicle, a 2010-2018 Doge Ram single cab, was allegedly involved in the theft of two Can AM utility vehicles from two residences close together in Watsontown.
"The truck and trailer involved are very distinct and stick out," said Trooper Lauren Lesher. The Dodge Ram truck utilized is characterized as follows:
- 2010-2018 Dodge Ram single cab, either a 2500 or 3500
- Tinted windows, chrome grill, cab roof lights
- Passenger side rear mirror held on with possible duct tape
- Front drivers’ side missing hub cab (its just the black wheel)
- Black racing stripes on hood
- Dent on rear of passenger side bed
- Dent on driver’s side bed (middle of bed)
The Haulmark trailer utilized has many stickers on both sides (see pictures).
If you have any information about this vehicle, state police asks you to call PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.