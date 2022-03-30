Foster Township, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania State Police report six fatalities and 26 injured from the chain-reaction crash that occurred on I-81 this week near Lavelle, Pa.

The victim's identities have not yet been released.

According to PSP, the roadway was opened on around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The crash occurred the morning of Monday, March 28 when snow squalls blew through the area, making roads slick and visibilty low.

A total of 80 vehicles was involved, according to a PSP release, of which 39 were commercial and 41 passenger.

PSP Forensic Services, Cars Unit, and MCSAP units are assisting in the investigation, according to the news release.



