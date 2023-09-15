Chambersburg, Pa. — Pa. State Constable Timothy Heefner is facing 58 counts of human trafficking and 41 counts of criminal attempt to commit human trafficking and more.

On Wednesday, the Chambersburg Police Department charged Heefner with 25 criminal offenses following a two-year investigation.

The information was originally reported to the Chambersburg Police Department in July 2021, according to The Chambersburg Police Department.

The case was presented before the Franklin County Investigative Grand Jury beginning in Jan. 2023.

On Sept. 8, 2023, investigators requested a presentment for the charged offenses. Heefner was arrested on Sept. 13.

"The Chambersburg Police Department would like to thank the Franklin County District Attorney's Office, the Franklin County Jail, the Franklin County Drug Task Force, and all other law enforcement who assisted CPD with the investigation," The Chambersburg Police Department said in a release. "Most importantly, CPD would like to thank the female victims who were brave enough to come forward to report Heefner's criminal activities."

Heefner has been charged with the following:

Fifty-eight counts Title 18 §3011(a)(1) - Trafficking in Individuals (F1), forty-one counts Criminal Attempt to commit Title 18 § 3011(a) - Trafficking in individuals (F1), fifty-eight counts Title 18 § 3012(b)(12) - Involuntary Servitude (F1), forty-one counts Criminal Attempt to commit Title 18 § 3012(b)(12) - Involuntary Servitude (F1), one count Title 18 § 3121(a)(1) - Rape (F1), one count Title §3123(a)(1) - Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse (F1), one count Title 18 §3124.1 - Sexual Assault (F2), fifty-eight counts Title 18 § 7512 (a) - Criminal Use of a Communication Facility (F3), forty-one counts Criminal Attempt to commit Title 18 § 7512 (a) - Criminal Use of a Communication Facility (F3), fifty-eight counts Title 18 § 5902(b)(3) – Prostitution and Related Offenses (F3), forty-one counts Criminal Attempt to commit Title 18 § 5902(b)(3) – Prostitution and Related Offenses (F3), one count Criminal Attempt to commit Title 18 § 6318(a)(1) - Unlawful Contact with Minor (F3), one count Criminal Attempt to commit Title 18 § 6318(a)(3) - Unlawful Contact with Minor (F3), one count Title 18 § 6301(a)(1)(ii) - Corruption of Minors (F3), one count Title 18 § 6301(a)(1)(i) - Corruption of Minors (M1), one count Title 18 § 3126(a)(2) - Indecent Assault (M1), one count Title 18 § 3126(a)(3) - Indecent Assault (M1), one count Title 18 § 3126(a)(1) - Indecent Assault (M2), fifty-eight counts Title 18 § 5301(a)(1) - Official Oppression (M2), forty-one counts Criminal Attempt to commit Title 18 § 5301(a)(1) - Official Oppression (M2), one count Title 18 § 3127(a) – Indecent Exposure (M2), fifty-eight counts Title 18 §5902(e) – Prostitution and Related Offenses (M3), and forty-one counts Criminal Attempt to commit Title 18 §5902(e) – Prostitution and Related Offenses (M3). Heefner also received criminal charges for fifty-eight counts Title 18 § 3133(a)(1) - Sexual Extortion (F3), and forty-one counts Criminal Attempt to commit Title 18 § 3133(a)(1) - Sexual Extortion (F3).

Heefner is currently incarcerated at the Franklin County Jail on $1,250,000 bail.

The Chambersburg Police Department is requesting the assistance for the ongoing investigation from anyone who has been victimized by Heefner to contact the Chambersburg Police Department or submit a Crime Watch Tip.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.