The PA Solar Center, which provides technical assistance to businesses and nonprofits seeking to transition to solar power, is currently recruiting "Solar Ambassadors" to teach Pennsylvanians about the benefits of solar energy.

The program will train solar energy enthusiasts to give presentations within their communities and encourage neighbors to take action.

“We’re hoping our Solar Ambassadors will help more people ‘see the light,’ so to speak,” said Sharon Pillar, Executive Director of the PA Solar Center. “Many people know about the environmental benefits of going solar, but the economic benefits haven’t been as heavily discussed, which is a shame. We’re going to train our Ambassadors to be knowledgeable about the various financial incentives and savings solar provides, as well as the jobs the solar industry creates in local communities.”

2021 is a pivotal year for solar energy because the state's keystone renewable energy policy - the Alternative Energy Portfolio Standard (AEPS) - is set to flatline on May 31, 2021. The goal of 8 percent renewable energy with 0.5 percent solar will be met in May.

Pennsylvania renewable energy projects have created almost 10,000 jobs spanning the entire supply chain since the AEPS was passed in 2001, from technicians and engineers to salespeople, construction workers, and manufacturers.

According to the Finding Pennsylvania Solar Future Project, increasing the solar portion of the state’s electricity mix from the current 0.5 percent goal to 10 percent by 2030 would create upwards of 60,000 jobs and result in a net economic benefit of $1.6 billion annually.

The PA Solar Center is urging lawmakers to increase these standards soon in order to create tens of thousands of jobs during this economically difficult time; the Center sees its Solar Ambassador program as one way to help move that goal forward.

“We ultimately see our ambassadors as playing a major role in increasing statewide solar energy goals and in creating tens of thousands of clean energy jobs,” Pillar said.

The PA Solar Center is seeking people who are excellent communicators and comfortable providing online presentations via Zoom. The Center will provide ambassadors with training, a toolkit of information and resources, and pair them with a renewable energy professional for their presentations. They will also offer Ambassadors Zoom access, support from their team, and communications assistance to spread the word about their events. Possible venues for presentations include local libraries, environmental clubs, Rotary clubs, economic development organizations, garden clubs, municipalities, and even partnering with local legislators.

Find more information and register here for a virtual informational session on Wednesday, February 24, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and for the extensive training on Wednesday, March 3, from 4:30-6:00 p.m.