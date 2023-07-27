Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senator Bob Casey and U.S. Congressman Chris Deluzio are calling for the release of Marc Fogel, a U.S. citizen and devoted educator, who has been imprisoned in Russia for over two years.

Fogel was placed under arrest in August 2021 for carrying about half an ounce of medical marijuana, which was legally prescribed to him in Pennsylvania to treat severe medical conditions.

Marc is nearly 62 years old and suffering from a debilitating spinal condition. A gofundme account set up for Fogel gave insight into the severity of the situation: “14 years in a hard labor camp — notorious for rough conditions — is a death sentence for him,” said Deb Zarnick. “It is a clear effort to make him a political pawn in escalating tensions between the United States and Russia,” she added.

His situation has garnered widespread attention and support, with individuals from Western, Pa., and beyond holding rallies, creating art, and utilizing social media to amplify his case and urge President Biden's intervention in securing his freedom.

The resolution urges the Biden Administration to give top priority to securing the release of Mr. Fogel, a native of Butler County and resident of Allegheny County, along with all other U.S. citizens and permanent residents who are unjustly detained by Russia.

Senator Casey, deeply concerned for Fogel's safety, emphasized, "Marc is a loving father and dedicated teacher whose life is in danger. I urge President Biden and his administration to do everything possible to bring Marc home."

Congressman Deluzio echoed these sentiments, expressing outrage over Fogel's harsh living conditions in a Russian labor camp, which have put his health at risk. "We have got to bring Marc home. I am proud to join with Senator Casey and my colleagues to introduce this resolution to both amplify Marc’s story and grow support on Capitol Hill for his safe and speedy release," he said.

Senator Daines, one of the co-sponsors of the resolution, has worked tirelessly with Fogel's family and other officials, asserting, "I won't stop until he is released." Senator Tester, also a co-sponsor, vowed not to rest until the innocent American educator is reunited with his loved ones, declaring, "I continue to call on the Administration to secure his return."

Adding his voice to the chorus of support, Senator Fetterman stated, "Marc is a schoolteacher who has been turned into a political pawn by Putin. No one deserves that. We’ve got to do everything we can to bring Marc home, and it starts here."

People from Western, Pa. and beyond have held rallies, made art, and have taken to social media to urge the President to free Fogel.

Fogel's plight has touched many hearts, and he himself conveyed his profound gratitude to his supporters through an email to his wife. "It is truly nourishing for mind, body, and soul," Fogel wrote, expressing hope and faith in being reunited with his family, friends, and country.

