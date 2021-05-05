Harrisburg, Pa. - A bill to remove references to homosexuality in the state crimes code was introduced on Monday in the Senate.

The two-page bill removes from Title 18 two instances of the word “homosexuality” pertaining to definitions of prostitution and obscene materials. It was referred to the Judiciary Committee on May 3.

"It has come to my attention that Pennsylvania's Crimes Code still has specific references to homosexuality that are unnecssary, offensive, and in need of correction," said Sen. Kearney, the bill's primary sponsor.

"Pennsylvania's laws should reflect current times. That's why Senator Kearney's proposal to remove references to LGBTQ identities in the state's indecency laws are so critical," said Adrian Shanker, executive director of Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center in Allentown

"Fairminded Pennsylvanians across the ideological spectrum should surely agree that it is time to remove these outdated anti-LGBTQ laws from our books," Shanker continued, who also serves on the Pa. Commission for LGBTQ Affairs.

S. B. 609 is co-sponsored by Sens. Tim Kearney, Wayne Fontana, Steve Santarsiero, John Kane, Carolyn Comitta, James Brewster, Maria Collett, Lindsey Williams, Jay Costa, Amanda Cappelletti, and Judy Schwank.