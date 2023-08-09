In the face of rising demand for educators across Pennsylvania, school districts are struggling with a shortage of qualified teachers.

This has led to the hiring of underqualified and inexperienced individuals to fill teaching positions, according to a recent report.

To meet this challenge, many districts are turning to temporary teaching permits, a solution that allows individuals without full certification or adequate experience to step into teaching roles.

“The issue of under-qualified teachers is important by itself because research suggests that under-qualified teachers are often less effective in improving student outcomes than better qualified teachers,” said Ed Fuller, an associate professor in the Department of Education Policy Studies at Penn State’s College of Education, in an education evaluation from the 2020-21 school year.

The study found that across the state, almost 19% of high schoolers across the state hired out-of-field teachers or teaching a grade that they were not certified for, almost 12% of middle schools hired out-of-field teachers and 5.5% of Elementary schools hired out-of-field teachers, according to the report.

The situation in Pa. mirrors a broader national trend. The aftermath of the pandemic has seen an increased trend of teachers leaving classrooms across the United States, driven in part by the stressors related to pandemic stressors.

In a recent nationally representative survey from RAND, school district leaders reported a 4 percentage point increase in teacher turnover.

Teacher turnover in 2021–2022 was highest, around 12% to 14%, in urban districts, high-poverty districts, and districts serving predominantly students of color, according to the survey.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.