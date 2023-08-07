The alligator that was spotted last month in the Kiski river by a group of kayakers has been captured, reported the Tribune-Review.

The gator, now named “Chomper,” was spotted again by two adult male kayakers. The kayakers caught the gator with the help of two Kiski Area police officers. They then transported the alligator inside the front area of one of the kayaks, reported Tribune.

Chomper is now in the hands of humane officers and is planned to be transported to a temporary shelter, Humane Animal Rescue League in Pittsburgh, sometime Monday.

According to Tribune, the animal seemed a bit stressed but was overall calm. He did not hiss and seemed to enjoy being petted.

The alligator was first spotted last month on the Kiski River between Avonmore and Apollo near the Salina Bridge, which connects Westmoreland and Armstrong counties.

Usually, alligator sightings in the wild in Pennsylvania are a consequence of a pet owner who releases the animal. Releasing an alligator in Pennsylvania is a violation of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s code.

