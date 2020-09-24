Harrisburg, Pa. – On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus and the Pennsylvania Senate Republican Caucus applied for a stay of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's election decisions in PA Democratic Party v. Boockvar.

On July 10, the Pennsylvania Democratic Party filed a petition for the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to review a case that was heard in late June, in which the Republican National Committee (among others) filed against Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar and all 67 county election boards.

The Democratic Party sought:

A declaration that county election offices may assign drop boxes or other collection sites aside from their official address for ballot collection

Allowing mail-in votes to be counted if received by 5 p.m. on November 6

An injunction forcing county boards to contact voters whose ballots contain minor flaws, giving the voter a chance to correct the error by November 10

An injunction forcing county boards to "clothe and count 'naked ballots,'" or ballots that are not placed in a proper internal envelope

A declaration that the residency requirement for poll watchers is not unconstitutional

Last week, the court ruled that:

County bureaus of elections may set up drop boxes and drop-off sites

Due to the coronavirus crisis (categorized as a natural disaster) and the post office's current difficulties, ballots will be counted as long as they are received by 5 p.m. on November 6. Military and overseas ballots must be received by November 10

The court will not force election boards to contact voters whose ballots contain minor errors

"Naked ballots" will not be counted

Poll watcher residency requirements are constitutional

Regarding the application for a stay, Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) and House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) made the following statement:

“We believe the right to vote is not only fundamental, but that a secure, consistent and reliable election system is paramount to having faith in the legitimacy of the government elected by it. The election system approved by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court is not found in current law and opens the door to diminishing everyone’s vote by fraud or misconduct.

We will vigorously uphold the federal Constitution’s delegation to the General Assembly to determine the time, place and manner of elections, and we are seeking a stay of implementation of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision in PA Democratic Party v. Boockvar as we raise these serious and consequential issues in federal court.”

The legal tug-of-war that the two major political parties have been participating in has caused tremendous confusion throughout the Commonwealth, and the court fears that it could deter voters from requesting mail-in ballots at all.

In addition, the court expressed concern that election officials could become uncertain about the constitutionality of certain procedures, causing difficulties in both training and the election itself.