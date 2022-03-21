Pa. Rep. Kurt Masser announced yesterday in a Facebook post that he will not seek re-election after his term ends in 2022.

Masser, who has spent 18 years as an elected official, has been in the Pa. General Assembly for the past 11 years, taking that office in 2011.

He serves the 107th District, which covers parts of Northumberland and Columbia County and all of Montour County.

Prior to joining the assembly, he served as county commissioner for Northumberland County.

Masser said, in the post, that his service has been “the honor of a lifetime.”

“To those I have served, I will never be able to adequately articulate how much your trust has meant to me,” Masser said. “I am proud of what we have accomplished in these years, and I know that we have made our community a better place.”

Masser went on to thank his friends and family for their support dealing with living in the public eye. “They sacrifice a lot for our choice to serve and I appreciate them more than they know,” said Masser.

He also thanked his fellow elected officials, calling attention to two: U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser and Pa. State Senator John Gordner.

“I’m proud of the work we have done together to remove blight, attract jobs to our area, and improve our schools," said Masser.

Masser said that he plans to return to the private sector and that “public service shouldn’t be a career.”

The announcement opens the race for the newly redrawn district now that there’s no incumbent. However, the circulation period for candidates to submit petition forms ends on March 28.

Request for confirmation from Rep. Masser’s office has not been returned at the time of publish.



