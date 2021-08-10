Harrisburg, Pa. – It looks like better broadband access is coming to rural Pa.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission recently approved petitions from five companies concerning their status as Eligible Telecommunications Carriers in Pennsylvania – enabling the companies to access federal high-cost support funding awarded through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Phase 1 Auction.

The approval enables Claverack, Time Warner, Armstrong, Tri-Co Connections, and Centre WISP Venture to access recently granted federal high-cost support funds enhanced voice and broadband services

The RDOF is a federally operated program through the Federal Communications Commission and the FCC’s latest initiative to build on efforts to bring robust, affordable voice and broadband services to America’s rural areas.

Under federal law, Pennsylvania companies must obtain an ETC designation from the PUC before receiving federal universal service fund support to build voice and broadband networks and provide related services in high-cost areas of the Commonwealth.

The Commission has approved three new ETC designations in the Commonwealth – granting the petitions of Claverack Communications LLC (Claverack), Time Warner Cable Information Services (Pennsylvania) LLC (Time Warner) and Centre WISP Venture Company LLC (Centre).

All three companies were successful bidders and awarded funding in the recent RDOF Phase 1 Auction 904 – in which the FCC awarded up to $923 million annually for 10 years to winning bidders committed to providing voice and fixed broadband Internet services to unserved, high-cost areas, including Pennsylvania.

A total of 13 bidders in Pennsylvania will receive $368.7 million over the next 10 years to bring high speed internet service to homes, businesses at 184,505 locations that are underserved, or do not have access to broadband which currently meets current federal standards.

According to the FCC, the Pa. projects will reach an estimated 327,000 residents in Adams, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Berks, Blair, Bradford, Bucks, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Carbon, Centre, Chester, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Crawford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Forest, Franklin, Fulton, Greene, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Juniata, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Philadelphia, Pike, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Venango, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Westmoreland, Wyoming and York counties.

