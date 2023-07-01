Johnstown, Pa. — A police officer from western Pennsylvania has lost his life due to a drug overdose allegedly stemming from drugs he stole from an evidence locker, according to WGAL.

The West Hills Police Department confirmed that Sgt. Michael Beblar died from cardiac arrest that was caused by the overdose, the news outlet reported.

According to official statements, the off-duty officer's home became the scene of an emergency when first responders were summoned earlier this month.

During their response, investigators discovered a stash of drugs that were identified as evidence from ongoing and past cases. Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said nine active cases are missing evidence or were tampered with, WGAL reported.

In response to these revelations, the Pennsylvania State Police have taken charge of the investigation, aiming to determine the extent of the evidence mishandling within the West Hills Police Department.

Beblar, who was 40 years old, joined the West Hills department in 2015. He was a member of the Cambria County Special Emergency Response Team with the position of sniper, and was a certified federal firearms instructor and armorer.

