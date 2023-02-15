Washington, D.C. — Lawmakers want answers surrounding the train derailment and chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio, which is also affecting communities on the western border of Pennsylvania.

U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown, J.D. Vance, Bob Casey, and John Fetterman have submitted joint letters to both the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Transportation Safety Board demanding accountability.

The disaster, which took place on February 3, involved a train with 53 cars derailing, with at least 10 of the cars carrying hazardous chemicals.

In the letter to the EPA, the Senators urged the Agency to hold Norfolk Southern, the transport company that owns the train, accountable for the incident. This includes making Norfolk Southern pay for the cleanup of spilled hazardous materials and compensating residents and businesses that have been affected by the derailment.

The Senators' joint letter continues to remind the EPA that the disaster took place in a rural area where many residents rely on water from private wells, which may be contaminated by the chemical spill. The air, soil, and water will need to be monitored continuously for the foreseeable future.

“We appreciate the extensive air and water monitoring operations that have begun, but the impacted communities need further monitoring and assurance of safety of their homes, their water, and their soil," the letter read.

"Our offices are aware of reports of lingering odors and animal deaths. Additionally, there are reports that chemicals from the derailment have been found in the Sulphur Run stream and other downstream waterways. Given the rural nature of this community, many residents rely on private drinking water wells that are not connected to a public water supply system, and therefore may need additional testing from EPA to ensure the safety of their drinking water sources. We are deeply concerned for the safety of the community in the impacted area,” wrote the senators in the letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan.

To conclude, the Senators ask a series of questions, requesting a detailed explanation of how Norfolk Southern will be held accountable in the short- and long-term; an estimate of the long-term impact that the chemical spill will have; an outline of air and water monitoring plans; an estimate for how long fixing the immediate accident site will take; plans for monitoring the health of first responders who were exposed to toxic chemicals; and other questions and demands.

The full letter to the EPA is available here.

The letter to the NTSB highlighted rail safety concerns, asking whether increased inspections and maintenance requirements might prevent trains from derailing in the same manner in the future. The investigation into the exact cause of the derailment is still ongoing.

“The NTSB’s independent investigation to determine probable causes of the East Palestine derailment is critical to preventing future derailments involving hazardous materials in Ohio and Pennsylvania, as well as across the nation. We will use NTSB’s findings and any pertinent safety recommendations to advance measures that Congress and the U.S. Department of Transportation can implement to prevent derailments involving hazardous materials,” the senators said in their letter.

A copy of the letter to the NTSB is available here.

