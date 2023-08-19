Harrisburg, Pa. — Charges have been brought against a nurse who allegedly neglected and mistreated a resident at a Harrisburg skilled nursing facility.

Eliut Lopez Enriquez, 56, was taken into custody Tuesday, charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of neglect of a care-dependent person, abuse of a care-dependent person, and simple assault following a presentment approved by the 49th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury, according to Attorney General Michelle Henry. He is to be arraigned at a later time.

According to the investigation, Lopez Enriquez assaulted the 80-year-old male resident while changing his wound dressings on March 17, 2022, at The Gardens at Blue Ridge in Susquehanna Township.

Nurse Lopez Enriquez assaulted the patient, which caused him extreme pain and a substantial risk of infection. The victim was subsequently hospitalized for multiple medical conditions before passing away on May 5, 2022, a press release said.

“The defendant was supposed to care for his patient and relieve his pain, but instead mistreated him and took deliberate action which caused more harm,” Henry said. “These charges are a reminder that caretakers are responsible for treating their patients with dignity and respect for their wellbeing.”

This case will be prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Lishani S. Sunday. All charges are accusations. The defendant is innocent unless and until proven guilty.

