Harrisburg, Pa. — A Cambria County woman has been arrested on charges relating to the overdose death of her five-year-old daughter late last year.

Investigators determined that Volaura Askew, 27, allegedly exposed her 5-year-old daughter to fentanyl/heroin in the hours and days before the child was found dead in her Johnstown home on October 27, 2022, according to Attorney General Michelle Henry.

An autopsy determined the girl died of a fentanyl overdose.

Askew turned herself into authorities Tuesday afternoon and was arraigned at 8:50 p.m., according to court records. She was unable to post the $500,000 monetary bail and remanded to Cambria County prison.

“This case involves a disturbing set of facts and the devastating loss of a 5-year-old child’s life, caused by the choices and actions of her own mother,” Henry said. “I cannot emphasize enough the danger and deadly threat fentanyl poses to Pennsylvanians. No one — especially young children — is immune from its devastating consequences.”

Albert Spicer and Elyse Young, of Johnstown, are also charged with drug-dealing offenses in this case. Investigators determined Spicer was a supplier of illegal drugs, and Askew was staying at Young’s home — which Spicer was allegedly using as a stash house following his release from prison, according to a news release.

Askew and Young had both used fentanyl and heroin there, when the 5-year-old girl and her 6-year-old sister were also present in the home, including the night before the 5-year-old’s death.

Young took Askew and her children back to Askew’s home, and on October 27, 2022, the 5-year-old girl was found deceased in her bedroom by her older sister, the AG reported.

Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees determined the cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity and ruled the manner of death as homicide.

Askew is charged with involuntary manslaughter, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with evidence,

The Office of Attorney General was assisted in its investigation by the Johnstown Police Department, along with the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office and the Cambria County Coroner’s Office, according to a news release.

“This was a heart-wrenching case for our office. Anytime you are dealing with the death of a child, the emotional levels go up. There is no reason for this 5-year-old girl to be deceased,” the Cambria County Coroner said.

“We pronounced this death on October 27, 2022, and what followed was a very extensive and comprehensive investigation by my office, law enforcement, the District Attorney’s office, and the Attorney General’s office. That work takes time, and I commend all the professionals involved with getting to the bottom of what happened to this child.”

According to Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer, “This case demonstrates that law enforcement and prosecutors at all levels take the health and protection of our youth very seriously. Children should never be exposed to illegal drugs, and when caregivers fail to insulate those in their care from dangerous substances.”

Askew is charged with two counts each of reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child for exposing both children to heroin/fentanyl, according to the Attorney General's office.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.