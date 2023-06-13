Morrisville, Pa. — The mayor of Morrisville Borough in Bucks County never called police after allegedly crashing into a woman, but the incident was caught on surveillance cameras, according to police.

Charges were filed Friday against Mayor Brud Charles Anderson, 50, for an April 13 crash where he fled the scene.

The crash happened at 3 p.m. on April 13. On that day, the Morrisville Borough Police Department was dispatched to that location for a report of a hit-and-run accident. When the first officer arrived, he spoke to the owner and operator of a gray 2022 Chevrolet Equinox who was involved in the crash, according to a news release.

The woman was heading south on North Delmorr Avenue and as she approached an intersection, an unknown black Ford Sport-Trac heading north on North Delmorr Avenue also approached the intersection and attempted to make a left onto East Trenton Avenue, the report said.

The Ford Sport-Trac turned left in front of the Chevrolet Equinox, and the vehicles collided with the right front of the Ford making contact with the right front of the Chevrolet. Both vehicles stopped in the middle of the intersection, but the Ford then reversed and sped away, heading west on East Trenton Avenue.

The driver of the Ford never stopped to render aid or exchange information with the other driver, who was injured, according to police. The crash was captured on video surveillance footage from the Delaware River Bridge Commission.

Morrisville Police received additional information days later with the fleeing Ford pickup truck’s registration plate number. A PennDOT check of the number confirmed the vehicle was registered to Anderson, who is currently the Mayor of Morrisville. The case was then referred to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office for further investigation.

The victim was re-interviewed by a Bucks County Detective and gave a similar account of what happened the day of the accident. After the impact, the victim said her airbags deployed and she was momentarily disoriented. Additionally, she suffered bruising and pain to her chest, breast, stomach, and shoulder.

The investigation confirmed that the defendant never called police or reported the accident.

Anderson was charged with misdemeanor counts of accidents involving death or personal injury and accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property. He was also charged with a left turn violation, a summary offense. The charges were filed via summons.

