Wilkes-Barre, Pa. — Police in northeast Pennsylvania launched a death investigation after a man jumped out of a window and lost his life trying to escape authorities.
The incident unfolded on Wednesday when officers with the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department responded to a call for assistance in the 300 block of Park Avenue, according to a report on pahomepage.com.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that a constable had been serving an eviction notice when he was suddenly assaulted by the occupant of the apartment. The assailant sprayed the constable with a "chemical spray" from inside the apartment.
The man denied officers' attempts to gain access to the apartment. In a desperate attempt to elude capture, the man leaped out of a window, plummeting several stories to the ground below, according to reports.
Paramedics rushed to the scene and initiated emergency treatment, but the man was pronounced dead on-site, the news outlet reported.
The Luzerne County District Attorney's Office Detective Division has taken charge of the ongoing investigation.