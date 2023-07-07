Wilkes-Barre, Pa. — Police in northeast Pennsylvania launched a death investigation after a man jumped out of a window and lost his life trying to escape authorities.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday when officers with the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department responded to a call for assistance in the 300 block of Park Avenue, according to a report on pahomepage.com.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a constable had been serving an eviction notice when he was suddenly assaulted by the occupant of the apartment. The assailant sprayed the constable with a "chemical spray" from inside the apartment.

The man denied officers' attempts to gain access to the apartment. In a desperate attempt to elude capture, the man leaped out of a window, plummeting several stories to the ground below, according to reports.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and initiated emergency treatment, but the man was pronounced dead on-site, the news outlet reported.

The Luzerne County District Attorney's Office Detective Division has taken charge of the ongoing investigation.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.